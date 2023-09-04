NORTON – Nine months has been a repeating theme for Norton’s development plans, with the city’s High Knob Destination Center marking a second instance of that timeline.
The city found a tenant for the former Sugar Hill Cidery approximately nine months after that business’ closing. Now, the Destination Center marks part of Norton’s physical line of development and is under roof and behind windows nine months after its December 2022 groundbreaking.
City Manager Jeff Shupe said contractor Ball Construction Co. is working on drywall and finishing for the interior with a planned fall completion The building which offers a view heading up the mountain to Flag Rock and High Knob, should be fitted with several displays about the area’s history, flora and fauna in time for a spring 2024 opening, he said.
City officials envisioned the 5,300 square-foot facility three years ago as a gateway linking the Park Avenue business district with the city’s Legion Park, Flag Rock Recreation Area and a network of hiking and cycling trails above the city.
The center site had been used as a sewing factory, nightclub and vehicle storage area for a local bottling company – is located less than a mile from downtown Norton on the road to High Knob.
Besides exhibit areas, Shupe said the building will include office, meeting and retail spaces.
“The contractor is doing well, and we’re finishing several exhibits and working on a staffing plan for the building,” Shupe said.
The center includes a pedestrian/handicapped access walkway from the parking lot, and the facility could serve as a jumping-off point for hikers and bikers as well as a shuttle point for outdoor recreation outfitters offering biking trips and other outings to the High Knob Recreation Area.
The Destination Center and its associated recreation plan are the last of three projects that were part of a $3 million Appalachian Regional Commission planning and development grant that included an overhaul of the U.S. Forest Service’s High Knob Recreation Area and lake and expansion of the parking lot at the Forest Service’s Devil’s Bathtub site.
The remainder of the center’s $2.2 million cost comes from the city and Norton Industrial Development Authority, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Virginia Housing and Community Development, Virginia Tobacco Commission, Virginia Department of Transportation and the Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division.
