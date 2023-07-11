WISE — Southwest Virginians needing free medical and dental care can come to Wise in late July for a 21-year regional health care tradition.

The Health Wagon will hold its 21st Move Mountains Medical Mission — formerly RAM — Friday-Sunday, July 28-30. Registration stats at 7 a.m. each day at the Wise County Fairgrounds

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you