WISE — Southwest Virginians needing free medical and dental care can come to Wise in late July for a 21-year regional health care tradition.
The Health Wagon will hold its 21st Move Mountains Medical Mission — formerly RAM — Friday-Sunday, July 28-30. Registration stats at 7 a.m. each day at the Wise County Fairgrounds
Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said Tuesday that the event will see three days of medical care at the Wise County Fairgrounds along with a two-day free dental clinic by the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Missions of Mercy at UVA Wise’s David Prior Convocation Center.
Tyson said the summer event always has aimed to provide care to residents who are uninsured, underinsured, unemployed, working poor or otherwise unable to pay.
“Together, let’s embrace wellness and discover the wonderful resources that await you at our health fair expo,” said Tyson. “Your health matters, and your presence makes all the difference.”
Services at the Fairgrounds will include eye exams; audiological testing; physical exams; school and sports physicals; lab testing for cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid and other issues; women’s health; ultrasound and X-ray; pulmonology; and urology.
Several specialized services will be offered at the Fairgrounds part of the clinic, Tyson said. Oral cancer screenings will be available, and specialists in mental health, dermatology, endocrinology, internal medicine, chiropractic, substance use disorders, osteopathy, otolaryngology and other fields will be on-site.
Other services available include blood pressure checks; height/weight; pulse and pulse oximetry; echocardiograms and EKGs if medically indicated; urinalysis, colorectal screenings, ankle brachial testing, prostate and testicular exams, pulmonary function testing, chest X-ray, food boxes, emergency preparedness kits, covid kits and several healthcare education exhibits.
An on-site pharmacy will be available to help patients with prescription medications and medication review. Patients are asked to bring their medications. No prescriptions from outside will be filled at this pharmacy, and no narcotics will be stocked. The Pharmacy Connect service to help low-income persons will also be available to help qualifying patients in obtaining free prescription drugs through participating pharmaceutical companies. Medicaid enrollment will be provided to qualifying individuals. Persons interested in enrolling should bring proof of income as well as the names and Social Security numbers of all household members.
Tyson said a new telemedicine partnership between The Health Wagon and Starlink partnership already allows patients to connect doctors with patients in underserved areas. The service will allow University of Virginia doctors to work with patients during the event, she added.
Women’s Health Services include pap smears, clinical breast exams, bone density tests and colposcopies based on prior abnormal pap tests. Mammograms will be offered only on Friday, July 28, by Ballad Health. Appointments are recommended.
Dr. Joseph Smiddy will hold a lung clinic with Pulmonary functioning testing provided. Individuals who experience shortness of breath are encouraged to come for additional evaluation. Chest X-rays will also be offered. Individualized assistance and support for quitting smoking and expert asthma management will be provided.
Vision services will be provided by VSP and will include eye exams, glaucoma testing and diabetes retinopathy screenings. Individuals will receive a prescription and can choose their own frames from a wide selection. The glasses will be made and ready for pickup on-site or a voucher to a local provider will be given to the patient. Eye care appointments are mandatory.
Persons with hearing problems or who just want their hearing evaluated are encouraged to attend. Comprehensive hearing exams will be available by audiologists. Patients requiring a hearing aid will be assisted in obtaining hearing aids. Hearing aid fittings will be made during the event and the hearing aids will be returned later. A small cost may be associated but assistance may be available for those in need.
The dental clinic will operate Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the David Prior Convocation Center at UVA Wise. Dental cleanings, fillings and extractions will be available. Medicaid patients are welcome as well.
Household pet cats and dogs will have access to care at the fairgrounds. On-site services include vaccines, well and sick care, flea and tick prevention and ear mite treatment. Microchipping will also be offered. Spay and neuter vouchers will be given, subject to availability, and a $25 rate/per pet may be applied. All pets need to be on a leash or in a crate or will not be permitted entrance.
A Kids Corner will be open during the clinic, featuring bounce houses, kid’s activities, bubble wands, and grab bags filled with surprises. Door prizes and giveaways will also be offered during the fair, including a $1000 Healthy You Bingo card. A community church service will be held Sunday.
Interested in helping?
Organizations interested in participating in the Move Mountains Medical Mission event can call The Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850 to register.
Need a ride?
Transportation to and from Move Mountains Medical is available from Mountain Empire Transit — (888) 877-6748 or (276) 523-7433 — and Four County Transit — (888) 656-2272 or (276) 963-1485. Riders need to call at least 24 hours in advance to schedule rides with either agency.
To Donate
Donations to The Health Wagon, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, or to the fair can be made online: ww.thehealthwagon.org/donate.