ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed two resolutions related to hazmat gear and the Second Amendment right to bear arms at its recent meeting.
The commission met to discuss and vote on these resolutions at its meeting on Monday.
Last year the commission passed a resolution to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase turnout gear for Hawkins County’s eight volunteer fire departments and the Hawkins County Hazmat Team.
Last month, the hazmat team chief John Murnane spoke to the commission and requested to change hazmat’s request.
Murnane explained that the hazmat team did a different job than the fire departments and, in return, had different needs.
Murnane asked that instead of purchasing turnout gear for the hazmat team, they needed hazmat equipment, including Level A and Level B suits as well as 60-minute air bottles. The price for the requested equipment would be the same as the original turnout gear purchase.
The 14-member commission approved this resolution with 13 yes votes and one abstaining vote.
The commission also discussed a resolution concerning the Second Amendment, which is the right to bear arms.
The resolution maintains that “Red Flag” laws, which are being debated by the Tennessee House of Representatives and the Senate, are unconstitutional. The resolution states that these laws, already in effect in some states, could deprive citizens of their right to self-defense and violate the due process doctrine.
The bill is supported by Gov. Bill Lee but opposed by some conservatives and gun rights advocates.
According to information from the Tennessee General Assembly, the bill would require that a law enforcement officer “serving a risk protection order request that the respondent immediately surrender all firearms and ammunition owned by the respondent or in the respondent’s custody, control or possession, and any handgun carry permit held by the respondent.”
The resolution encourages the General Assembly to reject “red flag” legislation and focus on the root causes of violent crime instead.
The resolution states that it will be sent to the legislators that represent Hawkins County, Lee, the speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives and the speaker of the Tennessee Senate.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
