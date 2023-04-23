ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has requested American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county commission to update its fleet of vehicles and resolve maintenance issues with older models.

The HCSO is requesting $800,000 to buy 15-16 new vehicles. The department has to purchase cars from the state bid.

