ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has requested American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county commission to update its fleet of vehicles and resolve maintenance issues with older models.
The HCSO is requesting $800,000 to buy 15-16 new vehicles. The department has to purchase cars from the state bid.
It will cost about $35,000 to purchase each cruiser and another $6,000 to $9,000 to outfit it with basic equipment. This would include a cage, weapons mount, window protection, console, siren control panel and push bumper. In total, each new vehicle will cost approximately $48,000.
Chief Deputy Tony Allen said the new vehicles are urgently needed. According to Allen, some officers still drive 2008 Ford Crown Victorias with more than 300,000 miles on them.
Many of the patrol cars have about 100,000 miles, while some detective and school resource officer cars have over 200,000 miles. HCSO patrol officers drive about 3,000 to 4,000 miles per month.
Allen said safety and security are the motivation behind the request.
“Whenever the public calls law enforcement, they expect you to show up,” Allen said. “A patrol vehicle is not driven like a detective vehicle, who mostly follows up on calls. On the patrol side of it, sometimes they have to run emergency traffic, and you sure don’t want bad bearings or bad tires or a bad engine, especially in the rural areas of Hawkins County. So you want to make sure that you’ve got good equipment to ensure that they’re safe and able to respond to calls.”
The HCSO is looking to get SUVs, possibly Ford Explorers or Dodge Durangos, but currently, none are available through state bids. However, Allen said Explorers might be available next month.
“Most law enforcement has gone to an SUV, and there’s a lot of reasons,” Allen said. “In the past, you could work on patrol and pretty much have a notebook, but now you have so much equipment that you’ve got to carry with you. A Dodge Charger’s trunk is very small. You don’t have a lot of room in there to haul the equipment that you need, and an SUV has a little bit more room. Also, Hawkins County is a rural county that we do need the all-wheel-drive to be able to just get up in a lot of the driveways here.”
If it receives the funding, the HCSO will replace some of the patrol cars and disperse them to other departments. Allen is also planning to start a rotation schedule so that cars are replaced within five to eight years.
HCSO Deputy Michael Davis, who drives a 2015 Dodge Charger with 143,000 miles, said a lot of the vehicles in the current fleet have maintenance issues, including problems with the brakes, starters, suspension and other issues.
Allen said so far this year the HCSO has spent $100,000 on vehicle maintenance. Normally the agency spends an average of $120,000 to $150,000 on maintenance yearly.
Davis said he sometimes has trouble driving his Charger up steep driveways and scrapes the front of the car.
“It puts you between a rock and a hard place sort of when you have stuff like the suspension going out,” Davis said. “The car is still drivable and still gets you from point A to point B. So you’re dropping your vehicle off to get worked on, and it may or not get fixed, and you’re going to a vehicle that is more unreliable than the vehicle you’re currently driving.”
The HCSO currently uses some of the 2008 Crown Victorias as backup cars.
Davis said getting new vehicles for the department would give officers more confidence in the safety and reliability of their patrol cars.
The Hawkins County Commission will vote on the HCSO’s request at its Monday meeting.