Local News Graphic
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad approved a motion releasing all members of the Hawkins County Emergency Medical System Board of Directors from their positions by the end of the year.

The HCRS voted on this at their monthly board meeting on Aug. 24. This motion passed with 19 yes notes and five no votes.


