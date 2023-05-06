ROGERSVILLE — Officials in Hawkins County remember longstanding county attorney Jim Phillips, who recently passed unexpectedly.

Phillips, who died April 18, was a part of Rogersville’s oldest law firm, Phillips and Hale. He also served as the Hawkins County attorney for 36 years and is the longest-serving attorney in the county’s history.

