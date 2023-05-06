ROGERSVILLE— Officials in Hawkins County remember long-standing county attorney Jim Phillips, who recently passed unexpectedly.
Phillips, who died April 18, was a part of Rogersville’s oldest law firm, Phillips and Hale. He also served as the Hawkins County attorney for 36 years and is the longest-serving attorney in the county’s history.
Jim Phillips’ nephew and Circuit Court Judge for the Third Judicial District William Phillips said he enjoyed learning from his uncle.
“My Uncle Jim was a gentleman and an excellent attorney,” William Phillips said. “He was an old-school attorney, like his brother, his father and his grandfather. He really was a student of the law. He studied it and revered its role in the life of citizens and government. I am blessed to have had him as a mentor and law partner for more than 20 years.”
In addition to serving as the county attorney, Jim also served as the attorney for the Hawkins County Board of Education.
“He was very thoughtful,” Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said. “He had the ability to think things through and present them in a way that you could see his thoughtfulness. He knew the law inside and out. He didn’t answer a question without giving it significant thought.”
District Three County Commissioner Danny Alvis, who worked with Jim Phillips for 20 years, said he was an honest, dedicated, knowledgeable and passionate attorney.
Alvis said Jim always made decisions based on the facts he was given.
“He represented Hawkins County well,” Alvis said.
Hixson said some of his best memories of Jim were when he tried to make him laugh.
“It was always my goal to make him laugh because he was normally so serious,” Hixson said. “Jim had a great sense of humor, but he had to be so serious in his role. I was successful in making him laugh a couple of times.”
Both the county commission and BOE mentioned Jim at their recent meetings and recognized him for his service.