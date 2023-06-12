Local News Graphic

BULLS GAP — The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that NGL Supply Terminals Company will invest more than $10 million into building a fractionation facility in Bulls Gap.

NGL Supply Terminals Company is a subsidiary of NGL Supply Co. Ltd. The new plant will receive y-grade liquids, which are natural gas production and crude oil refining by-products from Eco-Energy’s Rogersville plant.

