BULLS GAP — The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that NGL Supply Terminals Company will invest more than $10 million into building a fractionation facility in Bulls Gap.
NGL Supply Terminals Company is a subsidiary of NGL Supply Co. Ltd. The new plant will receive y-grade liquids, which are natural gas production and crude oil refining by-products from Eco-Energy’s Rogersville plant.
These liquids will then be processed and become ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline. These low-carbon, cost-effective materials are essential for power generation and home heating. The facility will fractionate approximately 2,000 barrels per day.
NGL Supply Co. said they look forward to moving into Hawkins County.
“NGL Supply Co. is looking forward to working with many of the local energy suppliers in Hawkins County and the surrounding counties to help them provide the energy needed to residents and businesses in the East Tennessee region,” said an NGL spokesperson.
Larry Elkins, chairman of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, said they look forward to working with NGL.
“I want to thank NGL Supply Co. LTD for choosing Hawkins County. Hawkins County Industrial Development Board is looking forward to working with them, and we welcome them to our community,” Elkins said. “We are grateful to NGL Supply Co. Ltd. for its commitment and investment in Hawkins County and wish them much success.”
The Bulls Gap plant is scheduled to be in operation by the first quarter of 2024.