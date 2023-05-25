SURGOINSVILLE — A Hawkins County man was stabbed last month during a robbery, according to court documents.
Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Tyler Nelms, 29, of Surgoinsville, at about 5:51 p.m. April 23, in an embankment on Sensabaugh Hollow Road. A couple walking their dog found the body and called deputies.
Three people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in this case: Bryanna Dawn Browning, 27, of Johnson City; Canaan Ellis Harless, 26, of Abingdon, Virginia; and John Marshall Coalson, 24, of Glade Springs, Virginia.
An affidavit of complaint from the Hawkins County Court revealed new details:
On May 4, law enforcement officials with the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office contacted the HCSO to inform them that an inmate overheard that Coalson, who was also in jail, was responsible for Nelms’ murder.
On May 9, the HCSO received Nelms’ phone records from Verizon, which showed text messages between Nelms and an unknown number, later identified as belonging to Browning on the night he was last seen.
The messages indicated that Browning went to Nelms’ residence on Cross Valley Road to pick him up.
On May 15, officers spoke with Browning. She told officers that she had driven herself, Harless and Coalson, to pick up Nelms. When Nelms entered the vehicle, Browning said Harless and Coalson started to assault Nelms with the intent to rob him.
During the struggle, Nelms got out of the car and was chased down by Coalson, who stabbed him several times.
After Coalson returned to the car with the knife, the three individuals went to an unknown location where they burned their clothes and disposed of Nelms’ phone, the knife and the vehicle.
Browning was arrested on May 21; during a pat down at the jail, a plastic bag containing 2.6 grams of methamphetamines fell out of her bra. Browning was also charged with possession of methamphetamines.
Browning appeared in the Hawkins County General Sessions Court on May 22 and is currently being held without bond at the Hawkins County Jail. She will have a criminal hearing on June 7 at 1 p.m.
Both Harless and Coalson are being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on unrelated felony charges.
Harless is being held on probation: violation on misdemeanor offense and fugitive: arrest on a felony charge. Coalson is being held for malicious wounding, arson: dwelling unoccupied and two counts of probation: violation on a felony offense.