SURGOINSVILLE — A Hawkins County man was stabbed last month during a robbery, according to court documents.

Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Tyler Nelms, 29, of Surgoinsville, at about 5:51 p.m. April 23, in an embankment on Sensabaugh Hollow Road. A couple walking their dog found the body and called deputies.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you