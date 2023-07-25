ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Commission passed a deficit budget along with a minor tax increase and chose a new county attorney at its recent meeting.
The commission met and voted on these topics at its Monday meeting.
Deficit Budget
The commission reviewed its 2023-2024 budget, which has a $2,452,681 deficit. Originally the budget had a $2.7 million deficit when it was forwarded to the full commission. Still, due to grant changes, the budget did decrease slightly between meetings.
Budget Committee Chairman Jason Roach explained why the deficit was so high even though the commission passed a $.15 tax raise last year. Roach said that a ratio imposed by the state board of equalization basically wiped out the county’s tax raise.
Roach said the budget had increased expenditures without any changes in revenue.
“I want you to understand that our expenditures have gone up significantly, and our revenue is not changing,” Roach said. “So, like I said last year, if you do that year after year after year, you can only take from your savings account so much until your savings account no longer exists. So, if we decide to pass this budget as is, I'm not super happy with it, but next year, it's going to require twice the amount of work to make sure that we get it balanced.”
The budget passed with 10 yes votes and four no votes from Syble Vaughan Trent, John Gibson, Robbie Palmer and Joey Maddox.
The county is projected to have $10,061,977 left in fund balance after balancing the budget.
Tax Raise
The budget also included a seven-tenths of a penny property tax increase, costing taxpayers an additional $1.75 yearly per $100,000 of assessed property value.
The raise will benefit the highway department and ensure they meet maintenance of effort, which is the minimum revenue required by the state to be grant eligible. If the highway department didn’t meet maintenance of effort, they would be fined and not be grant eligible.
District three commissioner Charles Thacker proposed an amendment to the tax levy pulling the funds needed for the highway department from the general fund undesignated fund balance. This failed with nine no votes and five yes votes from Thacker, Trent, Danny Alvis, Tom Kern and Jeff Barrett.
The commission passed the tax levy with 10 yes votes and four no votes from Trent, Gibson, Maddox and Thacker.
Room Dedication
Before voting for a new county attorney, the commission chose to honor its former county attorney, the late Jim Phillips, who died unexpectedly in April. Phillips served as county attorney for 36 years and is the longest-serving county attorney in county history.
The commission chose to honor Phillips by renaming the County Commission Room as the James O. Phillips Commission Room.
The resolution passed unanimously, and Phillips’ family was presented with his nameplate from his time as county attorney.
County Attorney
The commission received three nominations for Hawkins County attorney: Allen Coup, Jefferson B Fairchild and Crystal Jessee.
All three nominees spoke about why they wanted to be county attorney.
There was also discussion about Jessee’s residence in the county, which she provided proof of.
To be appointed county attorney, a nominee had to receive a majority vote of eight votes. The commission had two rounds of voting, with the lowest scorer being eliminated after round one.
Coup received seven votes in the first round, Fairchild got two and Jessee had five. In round two, Coup received eight votes and Jessee received six votes.
Coup, who is also the Mount Carmel town attorney, will finish Phillips’ term which will end on Jan. 4, 2027.