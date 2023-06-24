ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee decided to forward the third draft of its 2023-2024 budget with a $2.7 million deficit to the full commission in July.
The committee met on June 20 to discuss the second draft of its 2023-2024 budget and make changes for the third draft.
The Second Draft
The second draft of the budget included approximately $1 million in increased expenditures compared to the first draft, resulting in a $2,925,642 deficit.
Budget Committee Chairman Jason Roach calculated that it would take an approximately $.25 property tax increase to balance the budget without using the commission’s savings.
There are two reasons for the exceptionally large deficit, the first being a state real estate adjustment causing the county only to recognize a portion of every penny in specific tax revenue. The other reason is that the county overestimates expenditures and underestimates revenues.
Many commissioners acknowledged that without this ratio, they would have had a much more balanced budget due to last year’s tax increase, which was basically wiped away by the ratio, which cost the county approximately $1.8 million in tax revenue.
“Basically, our tax increase last year got wiped out because of that ratio,” Roach said. “Had we, not increased taxes last year, we would have been in a much, much more difficult situation. At the very least, we were able to benefit from that tax increase for one year; that’s all we got out of it. That’s what hurts because if the ratio hadn’t been off, we’d be looking at less than 10 cents. So, we are victims of a booming capitalist real estate market.”
Highway Department
The committee also looked at the second draft of the 2023-2024 highway department budget, which was reduced by approximately $700,000 in expenditures.
After reviewing the first, the commission requested that road superintendent Danny Jones decrease expenditures so that he had an ending fund balance of at least $1.3 million. The second draft has a proposed ending fund balance of $1,409,461.
Director of Accounts and Budgets Eric Buchanan also informed the commission that the highway department’s revenue did not meet its mandated maintenance of effort.
Without a revenue increase, they would be fined $70,000 and lose the ability to apply for grants. The committee unanimously approved a property tax increase of .007 or 7/10 of a penny, to prevent this.
Suggested Third Draft Changes
The commission discussed many changes for the third draft of the budget, which included removing the 4% cost of living adjustment for county employees.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Allen said that removing the COLA could have a negative impact with employees.
“As an employee of Hawkins County, I go to work every day. I pay Social Security every week with that,” Allen said. “You’re not asking for a raise; you’re asking for an adjustment. So, with you taking that out of there, you’re telling over 1,000 to 2,000 employees of Hawkins County that they’re not worth an adjustment.”
This motion failed with five no votes and one yes vote from Commissioner Josh Gilliam.
They also discussed a staggered property tax increase over four years to reach the $.25 needed to balance the budget. The suggested increase would have been 8% this year, 7% next year, 6% the following year and 4% for the 2026- 2027 budget year.
The committee also clarified that the following year’s increases would not be set in stone and could be modified from year to year.
This motion also failed with three yes votes and three no votes.
Cutting Expenditures
The committee voted to cut or decrease several expenditures to decrease its large deficit.
This included cutting a $45,000 increase to the parks department for a truck, decreasing the $140,000 increase to the HCSO for vehicles to $70,000 and decreasing the $300,000 contribution to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad to $200,000.
The cuts added up to a total reduction of $215,000, causing the new deficit to be $2,710,642.
Third Draft
While the committee continued to discuss after reducing its expenditures, it did not make any more motions about raising taxes.
The committee voted to forward the third draft to the full commission with four yes votes and two no votes from commissioners Robbie Palmer and John Gibson. If approved, Hawkins County is projected to use $9,676,250 in fund balance to cover the deficit.