Hawkins County Budget Committee decided to forward the third draft of its 2023-2024 budget with a $2.7 million deficit to the full commission in July.

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee decided to forward the third draft of its 2023-2024 budget with a $2.7 million deficit to the full commission in July.

The committee met on June 20 to discuss the second draft of its 2023-2024 budget and make changes for the third draft.

