ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to give $400,000 of the $1.6 million it received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility.
The Budget Committee recommended the figure at its July 7 meeting.
Judge Todd Ross spoke to the commission about receiving some of the money for his recovery court.
Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface spoke about the differences between their programs.
“Judge Ross has a fantastic program, and what he does for our community is amazing, but we do two different things on two different levels,” Boniface said. “Judge Ross takes care of misdemeanor people with misdemeanor offenses. My court takes care of people with felonies. You have to be high-risk, high-need to be in my program. My program goes on for years. So we have individuals. That’s why we need an inpatient facility. What I can do with felons you cannot do with misdemeanors because you don’t have as much time.”
Boniface said the facility will benefit Hawkins County.
“I know that some people think this is money that goes to Carter County and only Carter County. That is not the way it works,” Boniface said. “It will be for our citizens, and plenty of our citizens will benefit from this. It is roughly a two-year program; they will come out with a technical degree of some sort. So they are employable, they will be clean for at least two years, they will be back in the workforce, and they will have all their families back together, hopefully. We’re all combating the same problem. We’re just coming at it from different areas. I need to be able to have a place to send our people. If we just send them to a 30-day program, I can assure you that the people that are in my program, that’s not going to stick. It is not enough. These are not people that are new to this problem. These are hardened, hardened people who need a longer program. We don’t have it in East Tennessee. This will be the first. If we could have found a free facility in Hawkins County, we would have, but we couldn’t.”
Commissioner Charles Housewright made a motion to reduce the $400,000 to $50,000. This motion failed 13-5.
Incoming Hawkins County Public Defender Todd Estep said the drug problem must be addressed regionally.
“You’re not going to get rid of the opioid and meth epidemic by only attacking it at the misdemeanor level,” Estep said.
“Unlike combat across the globe, you’re going to have to fight on multiple fronts. Not every person that goes to felony court is a drug dealer. You can have a nonviolent, non-drug offense and go to this program that the judges are proposing and that I support in Carter County, and it benefits Hawkins County residents.
“Just because the physical location isn’t here doesn’t mean the money’s not being spent on Hawkins County. We need to attack it on every front, whether it’s Hawkins County; or it’s Greene County, where I live; Hancock County; Hamblen County; or up in Johnson County in far East Tennessee. All over Appalachia, this is a problem. You have an opportunity to fight it on two, even three fronts. You would be able to attack it on every front, and you’re not saying one part of Hawkins County is better than some other part. You know, if you committed a felony, ‘We’re just going to throw you away. You’re trash. Go to prison. We don’t care.’ That’s what you’re saying to my clients.”
The commission passed the resolution to approve the $400,000 13-4, with two abstentions.