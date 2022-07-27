ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to give $400,000 of the $1.6 million it received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility.

The Budget Committee recommended the figure at its July 7 meeting.

