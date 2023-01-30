BRISTOL, Va. — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new vice president of Human Resources.
Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of the facility, according to a press release.
Alvidrez has spent more than a dozen years in the casino industry. She opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in 2019 and has served a variety of positions in her career.
Alvidrez has a Bachelor of Arts in American studies from Grinnell College and a graduate degree (MPA) in public management from Iowa State. She was raised in Los Angeles and is married with two daughters.
“I am thrilled to join the exceptional leadership team that Allie has built in Bristol,” Alvidrez said. “This property has gotten off to an amazing start since opening in July. I look forward to working with our team members to help continue that success. As we move toward the opening of the permanent facility, we will be adding more members to the team in the months ahead. My focus will be on retaining the great talent we already have and making sure we bring on additional talent to meet those future hiring needs.”
“From her time in Sacramento, Marina has invaluable experience with opening a property and building a team from the ground up,” Evangelista said. “As we continue operating the temporary casino and start the transition towards opening the permanent one, Marina’s experience will be critical to our success.”
For more information about Bristol Casino , visit hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.
