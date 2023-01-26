KINGSPORT — Interim Kingsport Superintendent Chris Hampton and two Virginia applicants are among the first candidates who have filed to fill the job permanently.

According to information provided by the Tennessee School Boards Association via TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom, Hampton, principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, has applied. Under state law, applicants’ names are public.

