KINGSPORT — Interim Kingsport Superintendent Chris Hampton and two Virginia applicants are among the first candidates who have filed to fill the job permanently.
According to information provided by the Tennessee School Boards Association via TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom, Hampton, principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, has applied. Under state law, applicants’ names are public.
The other two are Jamie Cole, former superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools in Machipongo, Virginia, and Kelly Linkenhoker, a principal at Radford City Public Schools.
Cole late last year resigned from her position five months into the job, according to published reports in Virginia.
The deadline to apply for the Kingsport position through a TSBA portal for the position is Friday, Feb. 3. Grissom is to present the Kingsport Board of Education the TSBA’s top three picks as well as a list of all qualified candidates who applied at its Feb. 13 meeting.
Qualifications include having five years of administrative experience and a doctoral degree.
The school board appointed Hampton interim effective Nov. 1 through June 30, with the permanent superintendent to start July 1. He or she will replace Jeff Moorhouse, whom the board hired in early 2018 and who retired effective Oct. 31. If Hampton doesn’t get the job, he has a contract to go back to his position as D-B principal.
Grissom in the past has said 12 to 15 is the most common range for the number of applicants in a superintendent search in which the TSBA is involved.
Sullivan County Schools got 13 applicants, and the school board there narrowed the list to three semifinalists and then two finalists before voting for Chuck Carter of Morristown. He is the head of career technical education for the state of Tennessee. His contract is to be up for a Sullivan board vote at the Feb. 2 meeting.