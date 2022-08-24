BRISTOL, Va. — Kids who currently attend Girls Inc. of Bristol donned yellow hard hats as they moved dirt with tiny blue and yellow shovels at the site for a future recreation center on Wednesday. However, the project has been a dream for longer than most of them have been alive.

“We’ve been talking about this for 15 years,” said Amy Barker Phillips, the president and CEO of Girls Inc., at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony. “Ten years ago we thought it was going to happen. With the economy, it just wasn’t the right time. This time, when we started again, everything fell into place. Within three months we purchased all this land. We raised this money in less than a year. It’s crazy how much everybody stepped up to help us.”

Girls Inc. of Bristol is an affiliate of the national Girls Inc. organization. Girls Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which encourages all girls to be “Strong, Smart, and Bold,” equipping them with the skills to become independent individuals. Currently, Girls Inc. of Bristol operates numerous sites throughout the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia including Piney Flats, Abingdon, Norton and multiple sites in Bristol.