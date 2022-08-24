BRISTOL, Va. — Kids who currently attend Girls Inc. in Bristol donned yellow hard hats as they moved dirt with tiny blue and yellow shovels at the site for a future recreation center on Wednesday. However, the project has been a dream for longer than most of them have been alive.
“We’ve been talking about this for 15 years,” said Amy Barker Phillips, the president and CEO of Girls Inc., at Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony. “Ten years ago we thought it was going to happen. With the economy, it just wasn't the right time. This time, when we started again, everything fell into place. Within three months we purchased all this land. We raised this money in less than a year. It’s crazy how much everybody stepped up to help us.”
As of Wednesday’s groundbreaking, Girls Inc. of Bristol has raised over $1.6 million for the upcoming 7,566 square-foot recreation center that will include a gym, a full kitchen and partitions that will allow for the creation of up to six different classroom spaces. According to project officials, the future center will serve approximately 240 additional children for after school and summer programming.
Girls Inc.’s eight outreach sites throughout the region will be able to utilize the facility, potentially reaching more than 1,000 children, the project’s website says. According to the site, when not in use by Girls Inc., the center will be available to the community for activities such as family reunions, parties, meetings, recreational activities, and more.
The new facility will also offer opportunities for Girls Inc. Bristol kids who are unable to participate in school sports due to financial and transportation obstacles.
“With this wonderful space we are going to be able to have things like basketball hoops and have a space that is big enough for all of them to be in,” said Callie Cunningham, the Girls Inc. director of fund development. “A lot of them don't have the opportunity to experience a variety of sports. We are incredibly excited to be able to provide a safe educational space for all of our kids. They deserve it so much.”
Local and corporate sponsors for the project include Food City, Don and Ginia Shawl, Russell and Kim Leonard, Marvin and Marcia Gilliam, Paul, Julie, Chasen and Channing Thomas and the United Company and James W. and Frances G. McGlothlin Foundation, among many others. A complete list of donors can be found at https://www.girlsinc-bristol.com/gym.
However, funds are still needed to complete the project.
“When we went to finalize everything, costs had gone up so high,” Phillips explained, “We will have to raise about $300,000 more dollars. It didn’t slow us down. It's not going to stop us. We will get that raised.”
For Girls Inc. leaders like Cunningham — who also attended Girls Inc. as a kid — the motivation lies in the children who took to slinging dirt at the Wednesday groundbreaking.
“As a former Girls Inc. girl myself, I know from experience how much of a difference it makes to have the right support in your corner,” Cunningham said. “I would not be who I am as a person without the staff, board members, and community members who brought their love and support to us during my time here but also to the girls now.
"The next generation of girls Inc. girls are right over there. They are learning about themselves, who they want to be, who they can be. Strong, smart and bold — that's what we do here. And they are learning to be those strong, smart and bold kids.”
Those interested in contributing to the project can donate or make a pledge at girlsinc-bristol.com/gym. You can also donate by contacting Chief Operating Officer Heather Lawson at heather_girlsinc@bvu.net or by calling (276) 669-8686. All donations are tax deductible.
Girls Inc. of Bristol is an affiliate of the national Girls Inc. organization. Girls Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which encourages all girls to be “Strong, Smart, and Bold,” equipping them with the skills to become independent individuals. Currently, Girls Inc. of Bristol operates numerous sites throughout the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia including Piney Flats, Abingdon, Norton and multiple sites in Bristol.