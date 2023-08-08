WISE — UVA Wise has announced $570,000 in recent foundation grants supporting scholarships, student research, a youth writing program and the college’s nursing program.
The C. Bascom Slemp Foundation has donated three grants to the college:
• $240,000 for several UVA Wise scholarships, including $200,000 for the C. Bascom Slemp Experiential Learning Scholarship;
• $25,000 for the C. Bascom Slemp Summer Scholars Fund, which supports undergraduate research from June through August;
• $15,000 to continue support of the Appalachian Writing Project’s Young Writers Camp.
The C. Bascom Slemp Experiential Learning Scholarship, established in 2019, provides need-based scholarships to undergraduate students at UVA Wise for experiential learning opportunities such as undergraduate research, study abroad, field research and internships and externships.
The Slemp Foundation has supported the Appalachian Writing Project since 2018, helping fund weeklong Lego-themed writers’ camps for students aged kindergarten through middle school. The camps mentor teachers who work with students to become better writers, learn to express themselves and write, illustrate and publish a book they’ve created.
“The magic continues when parents gather to watch their young authors autograph the books they helped to publish,” said AWP Founding Director Amy Clark. “They are witness to an inspirational scene: children in an age of screens and virtual reality embracing and being proud of something they created with their minds, hands and words.”
The Rapha Foundation — serving Wise and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton — contributed $300,000 to establish two funds:
• The Rapha Foundation Nursing Fund, which provides support for UVA Wise’s Nursing Program, including the purchase and maintenance of new equipment;
• The Rapha Nursing Fund for Success, which will provide financial assistance to nursing students preparing for the National Council Licensure Examination, which is required to become a working licensed nurse.
“We are delighted to have the support of our thoughtful foundation partners, the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation and the Rapha Foundation,” said UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry. “Today’s and tomorrow’s students will be the beneficiaries of their generous support, which will change the trajectory of many lives. We thank them.”
