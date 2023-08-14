RICHMOND — Three Southwest Virginia utilities projects and an ongoing economic development marketing effort are on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recommended list for Appalachian Regional Commission funding in 2023.

Two water and sewer projects in Lee County, a sewer upgrade project in Wise County and a marketing effort with the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and InvestSWVA are among 11 projects in far Southwest Virginia and 16 overall for the state.

