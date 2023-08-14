RICHMOND — Three Southwest Virginia utilities projects and an ongoing economic development marketing effort are on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recommended list for Appalachian Regional Commission funding in 2023.
Two water and sewer projects in Lee County, a sewer upgrade project in Wise County and a marketing effort with the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and InvestSWVA are among 11 projects in far Southwest Virginia and 16 overall for the state.
LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said Monday that the three $700,000 utility project grants should allow those projects to begin in 2024. The projects include
• A $1.63 million switchover from a 40-year-old package sewer plant at the former Appalachia Elementary School in Wise County to a pump station and 11,500-foot sewer main connection with the town of Appalachia’s sewer system
• A $1.685 million replacement of 9,970 feet of water line and gate valves installation in the St. Charles Monarch community in Lee County
• Construction of a $7.75 million wastewater treatment plant in western Lee County between Rose Hill and Cumberland Gap
LENOWISCO also received recommendation for a $234,000 grant over two years for its InvestSWVA economic development and marketing partnership. Miller said the program has helped develop efforts such as a catalogue of potential data center locations in the planning district, support for specialty grains agriculture for the brewing industry and for marketing the area for remote working to attract new companies.
While the Appalachian Regional Commission’s board will review Youngkin’s and other ARC state governors’ recommendations before the end of 2023, Miller said states’ recommendations typically are approved.
Other SWVA projects on Youngkin’s list include:
• $700,000 for phase one of renovations at the Barter Theatre
• $500,000 for Dickenson County’s revision to the Red Onion Industrial Park project
• $300,000 for a nursing simulation lab at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
• $300,000 for Friends of Southwest Virginia’s Gateways to Southwest Virginia: Outdoor Economy Recreation Plan
• $100,000 for ‘Round the Mountain — SWVA’s Artisan Network’s Artisan Gateway Project
• $100,000 for Washington County’s Mendota and Creeper Trail Broadband
• $64,135 for The Crooked Road music trail’s Celebrating the Crooked Road project