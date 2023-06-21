General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Perry L. Stout

General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Perry L. Stout resigned during the June 15 Johnson County Commissioners meeting.

 File photo

MOUNTAIN CITY — A letter of resignation anchored on an apology was read by General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Perry L. Stout at the Commissioners’ meeting on June 15, addressing a full house of commissioners, residents, and media outlets from across the region.

Stout’s resignation comes after an investigation into a self-reported incident involving another court staff that occurred Jan. 13, 2023.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you