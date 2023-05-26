Two ‘ladies’ of the Commemorative Air Force’s AirPower History Tour — Diamond Lil on final above Tri-Cities Airport’s runway and “FIFI” parked at Tri-City Aviation’s ramp — arrived Thursday for a Memorial Day weekend of public viewing and paid rides along with a trio of other WW II aircraft types.
Commemorative Air Force crewman Ray Whiteman finished guiding the CAF's B-24A, Diamond Lil, to its parking spot at Tri City Aviation Thursday. The B-24 joins a B-29 Superfortress, RC-45 Expeditor, P-51D Mustang, T-6 Texan and PT-17 as part of the CAF AirPower History Tour at Tri Cities Airport for the Memorial Day weekend.
Above: The Commemorative Air Force’s B-24A, Diamond Lil, rolls to its parking spot at the Tri-City Aviation ramp Thusday. Left: Diamond Lil — a restored early version of the Consolidated B-24 Liberator — circles Tri-Cities Airport on Thursday before landing for three days of public exhibition.
Restored B-29 "FIFI" provides more than 100 feet of shade while parked at Tri City Aviation Thursday. "FIFI" and other WW II-era aircraft are part of the Commemorative Air Force's AirPower History Tour during the Memorial Day weekend.
A Beech RC-45 Expeditor - in a late 1944 U.S. Navy paint scheme as a JRB transport - prepares to land at Tri Cities Airport Thursday as part of the display at the Commemorative Air Force's AirPower History Tour for the Memorial Day weekend.
A T-6 Texan WW II advanced trainer taxis in front of B-24A Diamond Lil. Both aircraft are joining a B-29 Superfortress and other WW II-era aircraft at Tri Cities Airport for the World AirPower History Tour during the Memorial Day weekend
A T-6 Texan advanced trainer from WW II taxis on the Tri-City Aviation ramp Thursday.
Diamond Lil - a restored early version of the Consolidated B-24 Liberator - circles Tri Cities Airport Thursday before landing for three days of public exhibition.
B-29 Superfortress "FIFI" and a restored RC-45 Expeditor claim their space at Tri City Aviation Thursday.
BLOUNTVILLE — The usual sounds of airline and business jet engines, turboprops, Continental and Lycoming flat-bank engines and auxiliary power units at Tri-Cities Airport mixed with something old yet new Thursday.
The Commemorative Air Force’s AirPower History Tour came to Tri-Cities Airport with a chorus of Wright and Pratt & Whitney radial engines and a 1,400-plus horsepower Packard Merlin inline engine Thursday.