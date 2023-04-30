KINGSPORT — Come July 1, Kingsport City Schools and all other public school systems in Tennessee will start the new budget year with a new state funding formula.
With KCS’ share of $1 billion in additional education funding statewide and sales tax revenues continuing on an upswing, Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the school system’s budget is the largest ever and probably the biggest percentage increase all rolled into one.
The city system’s general fund budget for 2023-24 is projected at $99,886,000, compared to $86,155,100 for 2022-23.
Frye explained the situation to the Board of Education during a work session last week. The proposed budget, which keeps the city’s contribution at the same level as the current budget, is set to undergo a board vote at its May 9 meeting.
The Sullivan County Schools BOE has tentative plans for a called meeting to address its budget sometime after its Thursday work session followed by a meeting.
TISA: $65 MILLION-PLUS
The TISA (Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement) funding for 2023-24 replaced the BEP (Basic Education Program) funding formula that began in 1992, a year after Frye began working in finance for KCS.
The student-based TISA funding includes a base level of $6,860 per student, weighted funding for unique learning needs or needed additional support, direct funding for learning opportunities beyond everyday classroom and outcome-based funding factoring in achievement scores and excellence.
“This (base level funding) is the March estimate. It will change,” Frye told the board. The total amount is $51.64 million based on average daily membership of 7,527 students.
Other components include money for 2,365 economically disadvantaged students and 2,123 students living in areas of concentrated poverty. Those two categories and others can be populated by the same students, resulting in higher funding. KCS is not eligible for small school system or sparse population money.
Under unique student needs, TISA has 10 categories for special education students.
Under direct funding, the K-3 literacy portion of $500 per student is at $1,077,237.50, fourth grade support for 322 students at $161,000, the ACT scores of $111,658.11, and charter schools none.
Outcomes, including third grade English/language arts scores meeting or exceeding proficiency and eighth grade ELA and math scores meeting or exceeding proficiency are not yet available but should be in October, Superintendent Chris Hampton said.
Frye said the student-based formula is designed to help ensure third grade reading competency, moving from high school to success in further education or getting a job, and giving all students the resources to succeed regardless of their individual situation.
Although also not in the current projections, the district could get extra money for being among the fastest-growing ones with an increase in students of more than 2% a year and/or growth in infrastructure (capital improvements) of 2% three years in a row.
“We should be trailing real close to that,” Hampton said.
The total funding through TISA for KCS is projected at $65,821,963.30, which for the bulk of the funds includes 30% funding from the local education agency or LEA and 70% from the state. The LEA must provide 30% of the base and is weighted; the two other categories come all from the state.
MAINTENANCE OF EFFORT VERSUS MINIMUM FUNDING
Frye told the board he would try to explain the nuances in the difference between maintenance of effort (MOE) and minimum funding requirements.
“It’s a complicated issues, and there are many moving parts,” Frye said.
MOE mandates that the combined local funding — city, county, local option sales tax and other local funding sources — is not to be decreased year-to-year except in cases of declining enrollment.
Preliminary estimates indicate that $2.05 of the county property tax rate is required for 2023-24 while in 2022-23 the amount given was $2.131, Frye said. He said that means that $772,000 equals a lower ability to pay for Sullivan County.
That makes the LEA requirement $19,541,664.33 with a state share of $26,280,298.97.
So the first year of TISA funding for KCS is projected at $65,821,963, while the last year of BEP funding was $58,406, showing an increase of $7,415,963 under TISA.
Local funding is $19,541,644 compared to $22,216,000 under BEP, down $2,674,336. The state funding of $46,280,229 is up $10,090,299 under TISA versus BEP.
Again, none of these numbers include outcomes or fast growth in student enrollment or infrastructure spending.
In MOE, Frye said Sullivan County and Hawkins County, which by law share proportional education funding with public school districts within their borders, share property location, local option sales tax and miscellaneous revenues.
In addition, the city gives an appropriation above and beyond that to KCS.
In any case, however, Frye said per-pupil expenditures must meet or exceed the previous year. In a scenario where Sullivan and Hawkins school systems see enrollment decreases while Kingsport sees an increase or even stays the same, the counties can cut local education funding and the city must pay the difference.
Some of that can be offset by increasing local option sales taxes, half of which by law are split among all public school systems in the county where collected.
Frye also said the county commissions can shift the shares various funds receive from county property taxes, such as schools, highways, sheriff’s office and general fund, but keep the same overall rate.
Counties by state law and the state constitution must offer a free and appropriate K-12 education for all; cities are not required to have school systems but can choose to have them.
ADDITIONAL SPENDING IN 2023-24 DRAFT BUDGET
Selected increases among additional expenditures in the proposed budget include 12 teaching positions and 13.5 other staff positions, with teaching positions including a Dobyns-Bennett band teacher and D-B band instructor that had been paid for by the band boosters, with the boosters to take over other band expenses the school system had been paying.
Substitute pay is going up $600,000 and support staff for special education $300,000, while $25,000 has been added to pay existing employees to be bus attendants and $67,800 for coaching and other activities supplements, with early childhood and learning center salary increases up $177,000. Another $200,000 is going for classified employee market adjustments.
Another other larger items:
• Employee cost of living and step increases totaling $3,691,500
• Adding eight school resource officers at a cost of $780,000.
• Increased utilities of $621,000, including the new Tribe Athletic Center, $355,500 more for bus maintenance and $510,000 for three new school buses.
As an aside, BOE Vice President Todd Golden said that unless something changes at the federal level, starting in 2027 new bus emissions requirements will force school systems nationwide to start buying electric buses instead of diesel-powered one.
Golden said electric buses would cost about $500,000 each instead of the current ones costing about $170,000 each. Frye said the buses a few years ago used to cost about $130,000 each.
• Increased debt service of $669,500.
• Capital improvements of $1 million.
At the other end of small increases, the budget includes an increase in the BOE stipend from $100 to $200 a month for board members and $150 to $300 for the president, which including benefits totals $7,100 more for the five board members over the current year.
Some board members said they didn’t even know they would get paid until they were elected, and President Melissa Woods said the money would basically offset the cost of gasoline to drive to and from meetings.