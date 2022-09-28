BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been appointed as the editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia.
Waters, 29, is originally from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and then obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in journalism and electronic media.
Before working at the Times News, Waters worked as a reporter at the Herald & Tribune in Jonesborough for about five years.
Waters said the new role is an interesting challenge that she is looking forward to tackling.
“I’m really excited to be the editor of Bristol Now,” Waters said. “It’s a challenge I’ve really been looking forward to diving into. I know the rhythm of a weekly paper and what it takes to produce quality, in-depth content, and when you pair that with top-notch storytelling, you’ve got content like no one else. That’s always going to be the goal. Now’s the time to build on that momentum.”
Bristol Now, which is owned by Six Rivers Media, completes the company’s trio of newspapers in the Tri-Cities. Waters said she thinks expanding to Bristol was a good investment for the company.
“I’m thankful to work for a company that recognized a need in a community to have its voice heard,” Waters said. “Both Bristols have no shortage of stories to tell and topics to cover. For a journalist, that’s all the motivation you need.”
Throughout her career, Waters has held many different positions within Six Rivers Media, which has shown her dedication to journalism and the skills she has to offer.
“Holding multiple positions within our company, Marina has demonstrated a passion for journalism, a willingness to tackle new challenges and the focus that will be needed to excel as the new editor of Bristol Now,” said Rick Thomason, Six Rivers Media president and publisher of the Kingsport Times News. “We have every confidence that she is the right person at the right time to take over after Susan Cameron got the paper off to a great beginning. Marina has the playbook and a vision, as well as the support of the entire Six Rivers Media family, and the Bristols will be the beneficiaries by getting an intensely local-focused news product every single week.”
Waters said she looks forward to covering big topics and issues that impact the Twin Cities.
“There’s a lot going on in both Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia, and we aim to jump into the big topics and issues in Bristol while highlighting the people and places that set the Twin Cities apart,” she said. “It’s time Six Rivers Media helps tell those stories through real quality journalism.”