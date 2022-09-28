BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been appointed as the editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia.

Waters, 29, is originally from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and then obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in journalism and electronic media.

