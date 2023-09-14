KINGSPORT — The family of missing 21-year-old Layla Santanello is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Layla.
Layla, 21, was last seen around noon on June 27 near the East Commons Shopping Center in Kingsport. She is 4 feet 10 inches with blonde hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 150 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings and no shoes.
Layla’s mother, Jennifer Santanello, hopes the money will encourage someone to come forward.
“I worry that someone knows something and is afraid to come forward,” Jennifer said. “So, I hope the money can push the fear away.”
Officers with the Kingsport Police Department are continuing to look for Layla. The KPD conducted a large-scale search of the East Commons area on Aug. 15, which warranted no leads.
Jennifer said authorities are “going above and beyond” through their investigation into Layla’s disappearance.
Jennifer said life has been difficult since Layla disappeared almost three months ago.
“It is a roller coaster ride,” Jennifer said. “Every now and then, you have decent days when the hope chimes in, but uncertainty is like a gloomy fog.”
Jennifer said she wants closure and answers for Layla’s two-year-old daughter.
“She deserves to know what happened to her mother,” Jennifer said. “Without closure or understanding, I don’t know how much this will affect her development.”
The Santanello family has hired a private investigator who has started an anonymous tip line that people can call or text to provide any information about Layla’s possible whereabouts. The number is 423-212-5804.
Jennifer said they have been incredibly grateful for the support they have received so far from the public and law enforcement. They hope the anonymous tip line and reward money will encourage someone to come forward with information that will lead to Layla being found.
Law enforcement is still accepting tips from the public on Layla’s case. Anyone with information about Layla’s whereabouts can contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Individuals can also submit tips to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
