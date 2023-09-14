KINGSPORT — The family of missing 21-year-old Layla Santanello is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Layla.

Layla, 21, was last seen around noon on June 27 near the East Commons Shopping Center in Kingsport. She is 4 feet 10 inches with blonde hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 150 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black leggings and no shoes.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you