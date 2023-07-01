Alphonso Cogdell of Vineland, New Jersey, right in white shirt, and a North Carolina native, shows fellow Fairlane owner Larry Garrett Cogdell’s red 1967 Fairlane GTA. It has the original 390-cubic-inch engine but with added fuel injection. Garrett of Poteau, Oklahoma, wearing blue shirt, was showing his 1967 GTA Fairlane blue convertible at the event, which wraps up Saturday.
They include Donnie Moody of Kingsport's unrestored 1966 two-door "light weight" Fairlane 500, with a 427-cubic-inch motor feed by two four-barrel carburetors and a fiberglass hood. It was one of 57 made and he purchased the car, painted Ford's Wimbledon White, new at Abingdon Motors July 18, 1966. It has about 40,000 miles.
Bob Mannel of Hawkins County stands next to his white 1963 Fairlane 500 four-door with a high-performance 289- cubic-inch motor, a survivor car with a three-speed manual transmission. He is a founding member of the Fairlane Club of American, which began in 1981 and this weekend marked its third show in Kingsport.
This was the scene at the 2023 Fairlane Club of America car show Friday at the MeadowView Conference, Resort & Convention Center. It continues Saturday. Members of the public can view cars at no charge, although showing a car required a club membership and entry fee.
This is the 1963 white four-door Fairlane 500 Bob Mannel of Hawkins County brought to the 2023 Fairlane Club of American car show at the MeadowView Conference, Resort & Convention Center this weekend. The event will wrap up Saturday.
About 150 Fairlanes and other mid-sized Ford and Mercury cars from 1962 through 1979 will continue be on display Saturday at the Fairlane Club of American car show at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport.
More than 220 registered club members from across the United States and Canada are attending, marking the third time the club has held its annual show in Kingsport.
The club has about 2,700 members, according to club office manager Debbie Burke.