About 150 Fairlanes and other mid-sized Ford and Mercury cars from 1962 through 1979 will continue be on display Saturday at the Fairlane Club of American car show at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport.

More than 220 registered club members from across the United States and Canada are attending, marking the third time the club has held its annual show in Kingsport.

