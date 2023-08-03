featured breaking Endangered Young Adult alert released for missing Mount Carmel woman TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Aug 3, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Contributed TBI Contributed TBI Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Young Adult alert Thursday afternoon for missing 20-year-old Layla Santanello of Mount Carmel.Layla was last seen June 26 in the vicinity of the American Way Hotel in Kingsport. She was reported missing by her father in New Jersey.Layla has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 4 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are continuing to investigate Layla’s disappearance.Layla’s mother, Jennifer Santanello, said their family is devastated. “My daughter has a larger-than-life personality and is loved and cherished by many,” Jennifer told the Times News. “She is the type of person everyone falls in love with.”Jennifer said she believes something horrible has happened to Layla and is hoping for a break in the case.“I fear something terrible has happened to my baby girl,” Jennifer said. “I desperately need support from my community and anyone else who will listen.”The family will hold a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday at Borden Park in Kingsport on Layla’s 21st birthday.Anyone with any information about Layla’s whereabouts should contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-343-9780 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Sullivan Republican, Democrat parties respond to Trump arraignment Two long-time friends open hair salon together Endangered Young Adult alert released for missing Mount Carmel woman Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant will close at the end of the year Kingsport restaurant celebrates three years in business Wise County Board of Supervisors back down from pay raise ON AIR Local Events