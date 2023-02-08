Officials from Emory and Henry College and the Southwest Virignia Higher Education Center join hands during the Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, signing ceremony for a contract making E&H a full partner with the center, located in Abingdon.
ABINGDON — If you want to study health care or business in far Southwest Virginia, some higher education leaders came together Tuesday morning to sign a partnership agreement that could benefit you.
The pact is between Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
The agreement expands educational opportunities for the region, with E&H offering health care and business programs at the center.
“Emory & Henry College has offered higher education to regional residents for 187 years and in 2021 had the largest incoming first year class in its history and in 2022 has the most residential students on campus, setting records,” E&H President John W. Wells said in a news release.
“The growth is prompting new modes and locations of academic delivery including the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and new online graduate level degrees in business, nursing, education and mental health counseling,” Wells said. “We are committed to continue to serve the region and meet higher education demands for its residents as well as continue to build on economic development with our graduates.”
Both parties will work collaboratively in the use of resources to the greatest advantage in service to the higher education needs of the citizens of the region and encourage expansion of higher education in the region, according to the news release.
“The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center is excited to embark on this new chapter with Emory & Henry College, and we are especially looking forward to expanding programming to accelerate economic development and educational opportunities. This partnership will enhance our mission and ability to meet the needs of the region,” said David Matlock, agency head of the center.
Others attending the ceremony were Dr. Michael Puglisi, provost and executive vice president of E&H, and Dr. Lou Fincher, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Senior Vice President at E&H.