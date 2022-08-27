Eastman, UT officials at innovation center unveiling

Officials from the University of Tennessee and Eastman Chemical Co. celebrate the opening of the Eastman Innovation Center at the campus in Knoxville by cutting an orange ribbon made from high-tech material.

 Contributed/UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE

KNOXVILLE — Eastman spread its roots a bit farther into East Tennessee this week.

The Kingsport-based chemical company celebrated its Eastman Innovation Center at the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville on Thursday. According to a press release from UT, Eastman has committed to at least $1 million for funded research through 2026.

