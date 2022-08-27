Officials from the University of Tennessee and Eastman Chemical Co. celebrate the opening of the Eastman Innovation Center at the campus in Knoxville by cutting an orange ribbon made from high-tech material.
KNOXVILLE — Eastman spread its roots a bit farther into East Tennessee this week.
The Kingsport-based chemical company celebrated its Eastman Innovation Center at the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville on Thursday. According to a press release from UT, Eastman has committed to at least $1 million for funded research through 2026.
“We’re excited for the possibilities of the innovation center because of UT’s well-known expertise in fields like neutron science and additive manufacturing,” said Chris Killian, Eastman’s senior vice president and chief technology officer, in the release. “Through our early funded research proposals, we’re already seeing potential innovation in our window films, Eastman Tritan copolyester, cellulose esters, and Eastman Tetrashield for can coatings. We expect significant mutual benefit. We’re committed to solving some of the world’s greatest problems through innovation, and collaboration between institutions like Eastman and UT will accelerate that work. In turn, UT students get the opportunity to work on projects with real-world impact.”
Research collaborations between UT and Eastman will focus on the development of next-generation structural and functional materials that are sustainable for use in a variety of applications, including automotive manufacturing, the release said.
“Cars, trucks, and buses currently contribute approximately 16% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, leading to an increase in global temperatures and affecting climate,” said Dayakar Penumadu, UT faculty member in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, in the release. “A key strategy of reduced carbon footprint is to consider lightweight materials, such as fiber reinforced polymer composites, where both fiber and resin are made from natural materials or recycled materials from Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies, which process hard-to-recycle plastics an infinite number of times. These use-inspired research projects are rapidly developing innovative manufacturing and materials with university and industry collaborations right here in East Tennessee.”
Eastman’s center is located in the UT Business Incubator, which serves as a central location for technology firms to collaborate with the university on research and economic development projects that can benefit Tennessee, the release stated.
UT has been a member of the Eastman Innovation Network of higher education partners since 2015. The release said UT and Eastman collaborated on a 2021 recycling project to show how plastic collected at UT football games can be processed by Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and reborn in the form of reusable water bottles. A similar initiative will continue at Neyland Stadium in 2022, the release stated. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of “Good Sports Always Give Back,” a UT recycling program of which Eastman is a founding partner.
“Our two institutions have decades of shared history,” said Steve Crawford, Eastman executive vice president, technology and chief manufacturing, engineering, and sustainability officer, in the release. “Today is a significant new chapter in that history.”