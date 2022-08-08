KINGSPORT — There's a new director at the helm of Eastman Chemical Co.

The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as its new director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corp.

