KINGSPORT — Forbes recently named Eastman to its Best-In-State Employers 2022 list.
The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, a release from Eastman said.
“We’re excited to be included as a ‘Best-In-State Employer’ by Forbes for the third consecutive year,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO, in the release. “Eastman is a material innovation company, but more than that, we’re a widely diverse and inclusive people company. The fact that our people are the ones who ranked us highly and say they are willing to recommend Eastman to friends and family speaks volumes. I’m deeply honored and continue to be proud of the innovative solutions Eastman people deliver every day.”
America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of about 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S., the release stated. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers.
The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. According to the release, employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state what stood out either positively or negatively.
Eastman was founded in 1920 after Eastman Kodak founder George Eastman decided to create an independent supply of chemicals for his photographic processes. Eastman is based in Kings- port and employs about 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries.
For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
