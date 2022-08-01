KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co.'s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said.
The company released an update on Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.
“This procedure requires a temporary system change associated with our boiler feedwater system,” said Mark Bogle, Eastman’s vice president and Tennessee manufacturing site leader, in the press release. “The site feeds water into the boilers in the powerhouse to create steam for much of the plant. During the switchover, we unexpectedly lost all flow of the feedwater into the boilers, which automatically shut down the powerhouse. As is industry standard, the boilers are programmed to shut down if there is not an ample supply of water. When the powerhouse shut down, we lost steam and power generation across the site, as our plant-wide systems, by design, went into safety shutdown mode.”
Eastman’s Kingsport plant regained power last weekend and has completed a safe restart to the majority of its operations, officials said. According to the press release, the site is expected to be operating as usual later this week.
“Our followup investigation has led to several actions that will prevent recurrence of this event as we continue to invest in our Kingsport plant,” officials said in the release.
Eastman experienced a power outage at about 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, followed by an unplanned shutdown of the plant. Eastman officials said methyl iodide and iodine were released into the air and appeared as a “purple plume” rising from a “site flare” at Eastman. The company also released approximately 600 gallons (over 5,000 pounds) of ethylene glycol into the South Fork Holston Rive, along with 240 pounds of firefighting foam and an unknown amount of hydraulic oil.
Kingsport Central Dispatch received a call from Eastman at 10:17 a.m. on July 22 requesting one Kingsport Fire Department engine respond to the Eastman Fire Department to stand by in reference to a power outage. Officials said at 11:02 a.m., City Manager Chris McCartt activated the Emergency Operations Center at Kingsport Central Dispatch. At 3:31 p.m. the KFD cleared the scene and at 3:33, the Emergency Operations Center at Kingsport Central Dispatch was deactivated.
“We saw improvements in communication during this incident that were made with our own internal notification processes and the city of Kingsport’s processes following the January steam line event,” Bogle said in the Monday release. “We will continue to partner with the city of Kingsport and their emergency management team to continually improve and refine our response.”
