KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co.'s July 22 power outage was due to the flow of feedwater into its updated boiler system, officials said.

The company released an update on Monday saying an investigation into the power outage points to the company’s changeover to the control system software program for its “largest powerhouse” at its Kingsport site.

