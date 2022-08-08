KINGSPORT — There’s a new director at Eastman Chemical Co.
The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as a director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corp.
“Eric brings to our board of directors deep operational discipline and extensive corporate management experience in the industrial sector,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO. “He is a strong thought leader who brings strategic thinking, well-honed analytical skills and a unique blend of operations and commercial perspectives to the boardroom. We welcome Eric to Eastman as a member of our board.”
Butler retired from Union Pacific in 2018. According to the release, he worked in marketing and sales, purchasing and supply chain, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, human resources, industrial engineering and transportation research throughout his 32-year career with the company. Butler also served as the chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City – Omaha Branch and is a member of the board of directors of NiSource Inc.
Butler received both a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, the release said, and a Master of Science degree in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University.
Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world with customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.