DUFFIELD, Va. — Southwest Virginia has the opportunity to add businesses to a future Duffield business facility thanks to a $6.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The department’s Economic Development Administration will award the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority a $6.4 million grant to construct a multi-tenant business facility, the department announced on Tuesday in a press release. The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.

