DUFFIELD, Va. — Southwest Virginia has the opportunity to add businesses to a future Duffield business facility thanks to a $6.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The department’s Economic Development Administration will award the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority a $6.4 million grant to construct a multi-tenant business facility, the department announced on Tuesday in a press release. The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.
“I applaud today’s investment into the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in the release. “By putting resources into Virginia’s economy, we are ensuring a better future for our Commonwealth.”
The grant will offer workspace and infrastructure for use by new and existing businesses, the release said. The EDA investment will be matched with $1.6 million in local funds and is estimated to create 285 jobs and generate $5.4 million in private investment.
“This EDA investment in Virginia will help bring new, diverse businesses to a state that has been impacted by the declining use of coal,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in the release.
The project is funded under the EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities, the release said.
“If we want to help grow our business community, we need safe, functional, and accessible spaces for them to set up shop,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “I’m glad to have helped pass the American Rescue Plan that is bringing this funding to Duffield where it will help build more of those much-needed spaces, all while creating over 280 jobs.”
EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment allocates $300 million of EDA’s $3 billion American Rescue Plan appropriation to support coal communities as they recover from the pandemic and to help them create new jobs and opportunities, including through the creation or expansion of a new industry sector.
According to the release, the EDA has dedicated $100 million of its Build Back Better Regional Challenge funds and $200 million of its Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to directly support coal communities. As of May 2022, the EDA officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through Sept. 30, 2022.
