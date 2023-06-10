Summer Wells and her brothers are shown at church in Kingsport in this undated photo. Summer was 5 when she was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021. TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said Wednesday that the investigation into her disappearance is continuing, but no new information is available. In a blog post, Don and Candus Wells, the children’s parents, say that the Department of Children’s Services is keeping the couple from contacting their sons.
BEECH CREEK — As the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells approaches, her family and law enforcement continue to think about her.
Summer, who would now be 7, disappeared from her home in the Beech Creek area on June 15, 2021. Search crews hunted in the woods near her home for almost two weeks, but they never found Summer.
This case has grabbed national attention, with her parents, Don and Candus Wells, even appearing on "The Dr. Phil Show."
As the anniversary of her disappearance grows, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Summer’s father speak out about the case.
TBI
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that its officers continue to search for Summer. Currently, no new information is available.
“TBI agents continue to work alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in investigating the circumstances leading to the disappearance of Summer Wells,” said TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart. “Unfortunately, we have no new information to share publicly. We urge anyone with credible information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.”
Don Wells
Summer’s father also spoke ahead of the anniversary. He said he was shocked when he was informed that Summer was missing.
“First, I was in shock because that’s my little girl, and we were really close,” Wells said. “I felt like my heart had dropped all the way down to my stomach. It was that feeling you get in your gut, and I knew when I drove up to where our house is that she was gone.”
Wells said he and Summer were very close.
“Me and her were way closer than her and Candus,” Wells said. “She was all about me. If I was around, she was hanging around with me.”
Wells said his wife, Candus, is brokenhearted over everything that has happened.
“This just ripped her heart out because she loves our little girl,” Wells said.
Don said he has absolutely no doubt that Summer was taken.
“I just know for a fact that someone took her,” Wells said. “She would always be around the house, by her swing, or by the vehicles, but she wouldn’t go further than that. So I knew without a doubt in my mind that somebody took her. If nobody took her, then she would be home.”
Wells said during the search a dog tracked Summer’s scent to the road.
“There haven’t been any new developments,” Wells said. “All we know is that one of the police dogs followed her scent for the road and that’s absolutely all we have. I mean, there’s been no evidence of the so-called red truck. Also, whoever took her did not have a cellphone with them. It did not ping. We know that because they’ve checked for cellphones in the area.”
Currently, Wells and his wife are staying with family in Arkansas.
Wells said he loves his daughter wholeheartedly and is thankful to everyone who has supported his family. He is still hopeful that Summer will one day be found and returned home.