WISE — Bella has been keeping busy since she started working at Yamato Steak House, navigating customers and co-workers and bringing hot food to tables.
Yamato service manager Christopher Sparbel says it is not a good idea to rearrange tables and chairs when Bella is working her shift, though.
Bella’s full name is Bellabot, and she may not be like the vision in Styx’s 1970s hit “Mr. Roboto” or the girlfriend in Was Not Was’ 1988 “Robot Girl,” but Sparbel says she carries her weight around the restaurant.
Standing about four-and-a-half feet tall, Bella’s body is a white plastic front and back housing four platter-sized shelves. A rounded plastic box on top contains a screen that alternated as Bella’s face and touch screen for programming. Her wheels are concealed behind a black plastic shroud as she moves with almost no sound during a late afternoon lunch shift.
Manufactured by Chinese company Pudu,” a Bellabot can cost as much as $20,000, Sparbel said. She can run for 8-14 hours on a single charge, and plugging her into a charging cable is one of the last tasks for the staff before closing each night.
Sparbel said Bellabot got a slow introduction to the business because of a busy grand opening and the need to program her with exact locations of the table and kitchen equipment.
“It’s been almost a month since we started using it,” Sparbel said. “We had a technician come from Chicago to map the floor plan of the restaurant.”
With a map and allowances for chairs and other obstacles, Bellabot operates in a similar way to a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner but without bumping into walls and changing course. She also had nine other sisters who will go to work in other Yamato locations in coming months.
“It goes to each location, it remembers each table and will go to each table specifically,” Sparbel said. “The initial reason they got it was not because of staffing issues. It was because of the wow factor.”
Bella can bring out eight to 10 plates of food to a specific table without having to balance large trays, Sparbel said.
“It’s good for efficiency with large parties, and the kids love it,” said Sparbel. “The kids love it and want to take pictures with it, and it’s a sign of what’s to come with technology. It reminds me of Rosey from “the Jetsons.”
Sparbel said the staff is working on programming it to talk and to sing “Happy Birthday.”
“It’s for helping,” restaurant co-owner Hao Dong. “The staff doesn’t have to grab a large order.”
“It hasn’t spilled an order yet,” Sparbel added.
Bellabot showed a little ‘personality’ when Sparbel patted Bellabot’s ‘head’ and her screen eyes closed and her ‘mouth’ smiled.
Yamato server Conchetta Lassiter said Bellabot’s payload capability has helped her.
“She has actually helped me with my tips because, if I have a big table, I can’t carry as many plates,” Lassiter said. “She can help me in that way, and I can still give that one-on-one with my customers. People ask for (Bella) and, with all the publicity, they come and want to see it.”
Bella rolled up to table B-6 with a customer’s order of hibachi chicken and shrimp fried rice, with nothing spilled.
“In my opinion, there could be some improvement like the vacuum cleaner needs to be on the bottom of it” Sparbel said with a laugh. “While it’s moving, it needs to be cleaning.”
“If it could just clean tables, that would be wonderful,” Lassiter added.