Covered Bridge Jam

The Dimestore Cowboys play traditional country music.

 Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams Concert will feature the group, The Dimestore Cowboys.

The band traces its roots to 2005, when James Brashears and Jason Shaffer worked together for a locally-owned company. They discovered they each had a love for old country music. Brashears, who is from Middlesboro, Kentucky, had been recording some old gospel tunes in a local studio. After he discovered Shaffer also loved that kind of music, he shared some of the music with him.

