ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams Concert will feature the group, The Dimestore Cowboys.
The band traces its roots to 2005, when James Brashears and Jason Shaffer worked together for a locally-owned company. They discovered they each had a love for old country music. Brashears, who is from Middlesboro, Kentucky, had been recording some old gospel tunes in a local studio. After he discovered Shaffer also loved that kind of music, he shared some of the music with him.
Eventually, the two began joking around about the idea of writing country songs together and playing shows. This was the beginning of the Dimestore Cowboys, but at the start, the group went by the name JB5’nDime.
After 15 years and over 200 shows, three records, and four added band members, the group still has the same love for old country music, but fleshed out in new songs. The later members include Travis Bentley, who has taken over as the lead singer for the band, Tyler Petty on guitar, Julian Louthian on drums and Jason Vapor on keys. Jason Shaffer still plays bass.
The group believes that current pop country has eroded the roots of traditional country music and they want to get back to the basics.
“We are happy to bring this great group to out Covered Bridge Stage,” David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, said. “We will see you at the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, your friends, and sit back and enjoy the music of the Demestore Cowboys.”