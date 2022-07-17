BLOUNTVILLE — Now that all four finalists to become the next permanent president of Northeast State Community College have been quizzed on campus, members of the public have a brief window to make their opinions heard.
The deadline is Wednesday, July 20, to submit evaluations of the four, who did one-hour livestreamed and recorded public question-and-answer sessions after meeting with groups of faculty and staff on campus July 11-14.
The finalists are Robert R. Brandon, vice president of student services at Southwest Virginia Community College in Richlands, Virginia; Eric A. Heiser, provost at Central Ohio Technical College in Newark, Ohio; Connie Marshall, interim president of NSCC and recently vice president of academics; and Jeff McCord, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and a former NSCC vice president.
Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings is to interview the four and review the online evaluations before making a recommendation to the TBR, which will then appoint the next president.
“I assure you Chancellor Tydings will review every one of the surveys,” said Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce head and a TBR member who served on the finalist selection committee and moderated three of the four sessions held in the Wellmont Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Blountville.
“The goal is to have a special called meeting in early to mid-August, have the TBR board consider the chancellor’s recommendation and potentially act on the appointment,” NSCC spokesman Bob Carpenter said Friday via email. “The hope is to have the next president appointed and in office by Sept. 1 or as soon as possible.”
