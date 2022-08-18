New regional workforce construction program coming to Northeast State

Homebuilder D.R. Horton, the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center and other organizations announced Thursday that they are creating a workforce construction trades program that will operate out of Northeast State Community College. The announcement was attended by career technical instructors from across Northeast Tennessee.

GRAY — Homebuilder D.R. Horton and the Sync Space Entrepreneur Center are investing $50,000 each to create a workforce construction trades program for Northeast Tennessee.

D.R. Horton’s East Tennessee Division on Thursday announced regional partnerships with Sync Space and other organizations to create the program, which will operate out of Northeast State Community College.

To learn more about the program, go online to https://syncspace.org/drhorton or contact Barak Saltzman at BSaltzman@drhorton.com or (865) 214-0007 or Heath Guinn at heath@syncspace.org or (423) 676-7228.