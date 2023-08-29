ROGERSVILLE — Community members gathered outside Cherokee High School on Tuesday to protest the way they say the school handles bullying after a 14-year-old CHS student killed himself.
Aydin Trent, 14, died Thursday, Aug. 24. His sister, Elizabeth Trent, described him as a kind and sweet kid who would stick up for others.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said Aydin was a valuable ROTC member. Hixson said counselors are available for students needing help processing this situation.
“Our entire school community, as well as all in Hawkins County, mourn the sudden loss of one of our students, Aydin Trent,” Hixson said. “Not only was he a valuable member of Cherokee High School, but Aydin was also active in Cherokee’s ROTC program.”
After his death, Aydin’s family learned he was being severely bullied. Elizabeth said Aydin visited the counselor twice, and other students told her they reported the bullying to the administration.
Elizabeth arranged a protest at Southside Restaurant across the street from CHS on Tuesday to raise awareness about the issue that bullying has become.
“I've been told that a lot of kids are getting bullied at the school,” Elizabeth said. “Parents and students themselves have contacted me to say that they have been or are currently being bullied and that the school won’t do anything, no matter how many times the parents or the students report it.”
Hixson said all reports of bullying at Hawkins County Schools are taken seriously and properly investigated.
“Hawkins County Schools takes all complaints of bullying and harassment seriously,” Hixson said. “When such allegations are brought to our attention, school administrators promptly and properly investigate and address the same.”
Hixson said the system also has several anonymous reporting options for parents and students.
“In fact, starting three years ago, we employed an app that students, parents, community members, and staff can anonymously report such concerns,” Hixson said. “These concerns are routed immediately to administrative and counseling staff, and proper protocols are enacted. We also have anonymous drop boxes here students can discretely drop concerns of this and other concerns.”
Aydin’s grandmother, Priscilla Trent, said the school needs to talk with students about these problems.
“They didn’t do anything to help Aydin,” Trent said.
Community member Issac Brown said the school needs to enforce better discipline and hold both students and parents accountable.
More than 35 people participated in the protest. Several people showed support by honking their horns as they passed by.
