CHURCH HILL — Employees would get raises in the first draft of the fiscal 2023-24 budget, which Church Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman members recently met to review.
But not all members, including the mayor, were sold on the idea when the the BMA met for its first budget workshop May 8.
The city's first draft of the general fund budget shows an estimated $4.2 million in revenue for the 2024 fiscal year and $3.1 million in expenditures.
EMPLOYEE RAISES
One topic of discussion was raises for city employees.
Alderman Ken Luster brought up that some employees working at the fitness center still made $9 an hour. The city unanimously voted to move all employees to $12.50 an hour. This change will affect six city employees.
The budget shows that the City of Church Hill currently spends $1,493,450 in payroll yearly. If they were to give all employees a $1 raise, they would pay $2,082,961 in payroll, an increase of $589,511.
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal said giving an annual employee raise might not be feasible.
“If you continue down this road, you're gonna have a tax increase,” Deal said. “There's no way around it because, in five years, you've gone and increased your budget close to $3 million.”
The BMA did not make any decision about raises at the workshop. However, they will meet at a later time to discuss the issue further.
POOL REPAIRS
The BMA also discussed the city pool and repairs to the kiddie pool. The pool has been out of order since last year. All three of the city’s pools were built around 1980.
The kiddie pool got damaged due to age, and the BMA discussed the probability of the other two pools eventually having the same issues.
The city leaders talked about making repairs for the pool, but fear they will be overly expensive.
Alderman Keith Gibson suggested to the board that adding a new city pool to its building plans for the new park at Holston Mills might be more feasible.
CONTRIBUTIONS
The BMA also voted to give donations from its Baby Doe lawsuit settlement funds to Isaiah 117 House in the amount of $25,000 and $1,000 to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.