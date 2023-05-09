CH BMA
TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com

CHURCH HILL — Employees would get raises in the first draft of the fiscal 2023-24 budget, which Church Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman members recently met to review. 

But not all members, including the mayor, were sold on the idea when the the BMA met for its first budget workshop May 8.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you