ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School held a ceremony to honor longtime educator Jim Wells and name the school's CTE or career technical education building after him.
CHS unveiled the Jim Wells CTE Building Tuesday, May 23 at a reveal ceremony.
Wells began teaching what were then called vocational classes in 1967 at Rogersville High School. He started at CHS in 1978 and remained there until his retirement in 2006. Even though he's retired, Wells still helps the CHS agricultural department.
During his 39-year career, Wells was responsible for leading a dozen national title-winning soil judging teams and guiding others to top awards in parliamentary law, ag mechanics and public speaking.
CHS Principal David Kenner said Wells agricultural department was one of the strongest in the region, state and nation.
Kenner said he hopes every teacher can have Wells’ mindset.
“He tells me all the time, and since we have made this decision tonight, that the only reason that he’s here is because of his kids,” Kenner said. “I hope that all educators, no matter where they are, would always be able to say those words is that we're only here because of our kids.”
Two of Wells’ former students, who are now teaching at CHS, spoke about the impact Wells made on their lives.
Kimberly Wilhoit said one of her first classes at CHS was ag science with Wells. She said he instilled confidence in her and inspired her to become an agricultural teacher.
“Mr. Wells probably didn't really realize that at the time that classroom was gonna have a huge impact on me,” Wilhoit said. “He actually instilled confidence in me to compete in a lot of public speaking contests that I otherwise would not have been involved in or ever thought about doing. Then also through his love and dedication that he showed with FFA, he inspired me to become an agriculture teacher.”
Wilhoit said Wells had been a personal mentor to her and that words can’t explain the love he shows his students.
Kevin Helton also spoke about his time in Wells' class.
“Those of us who had Mr. Wells as a teacher will tell you he was one of the toughest teachers you've ever had that we learned so much from,” Helton said. “He always asked for your best in anything you did for him and expected your best. He will test you in every possible way, from questions on the rights of the contest to questions at the dinner table to a late-night movie session in various motels across the state of the nation.”
Helton talked about knowing Wells for most of his life. Then, he talked about deciding to attend Middle Tennessee State University and deciding to follow in Wells' footsteps.
Helton talked about getting advice from Wells during his first teaching job and then getting offered his dream job, an opportunity to work with Wells at Cherokee.
“Teaching with Mr. Wells was my dream job,” Helton said. “I'll have access to him, his knowledge, his ways and his mentoring.”
Helton said it is an honor to work in a building named after his mentor.
Wells also spoke at the event. He talked about many of his former students and colleagues who were in attendance. He said this all goes back to his students.
“In my heart, I hope you all know that I love you, I always did, and I always will,” Wells said. “I'm so proud of all the kids that I've had. Those of you who are my students know that you're the reason why that sign is up there. It's nothing that I've done.”
Wells said this was truly an honor.
Many of Wells' former students, colleagues and friends attended the reveal ceremony.