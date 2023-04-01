GRUNDY — The Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority is asking Congressional members to seek $7 million to four-lane almost five miles of Expressway corridor in Buchanan County.
Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said Thursday that the $7 million application — the maximum the authority can request annually under the Congressionally Directed Spending program — has been sent to the region’s Congressional delegation: Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Ninth District Congressmen Morgan Griffith.
The $7 million, if approved under the federal 2023-24 fiscal year, would widen the Poplar Creek Phase A and Phase B sections of the project from one lane in each direction and truck climbing lanes to a four-lane highway.
Belcher said the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors earlier in March approved a contingency $1.75 million match in case the $7 million is approved under CDSP and a match required.
“Without this funding, those two sections will remain two lanes with truck climbing lanes,” said Belcher. “If included in the FY24 federal budget, the funds will be managed by VDOT.”
The Authority outlined Expressway progress in its 2022 annual report to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in January.
The report recounted how Congress has approved a total of $8.995 million in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 for pre-engineering of the Expressway’s Corridor Q/U.S. Route 460 in Buchanan County and widening of a two-mile section of the highway in the Southern Gap Industrial Park area of the county.
Corridor Q will connect with Kentucky’s road network near Elkhorn City and run to Grundy in Buchanan County.
VDOT, which is administering construction and engineering funds for the Expressway, has projected a three-phase completion schedule for approximately 14 miles:
• Kentucky to Southern Gap/Route 744 by early fall 2023
• Route 744 to Poplar Creek/Route 604 by early 2025
• Route 604 to Grundy by late 2027
Another 16.5 miles from Grundy to West Virginia’s Expressway corridor remains unfunded, as do another 26.25 miles from Wise County through Dickenson County to the Haysi area.
The entire Expressway corridor would connect U.S. Route 23 in Wise County to Interstate 77 in Beckley, West Virginia, and provide connections to Interstates 64 and 81.
“Having this section of the Coalfields Expressway as a four lane would be extremely beneficial to the economy and quality of life in Buchanan County, which has been hit hard in recent years by the downturn in the coal mining industry,” Virginia CFX Authority Chairman Jay Rife said Thursday.
“Having this four-lane would provide much better access to the Southern Gap development and the Breaks Interstate Park, both of which are very important economically to the area.”
“The level of support the Coalfields Expressway has received from Congressman Griffith, Senator Kaine and Senator Warner has been tremendous,” Belcher said.
“They understand the need for the road and although the rest of us can advocate for this project, it is really due to the efforts of Griffith, Kaine and Warner that progress on the unfunded parts of the CFX has been made.”