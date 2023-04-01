Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority logo

GRUNDY — The Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority is asking Congressional members to seek $7 million to four-lane almost five miles of Expressway corridor in Buchanan County.

Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher said Thursday that the $7 million application — the maximum the authority can request annually under the Congressionally Directed Spending program — has been sent to the region’s Congressional delegation: Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Ninth District Congressmen Morgan Griffith.

