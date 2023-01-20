JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University is taking aim at a new archery program, which a school official says will be the first college-level program in East Tennessee.
Although competition will not start until the fall, the private school Tuesday announced the hiring of Micah Davis as head of the program.
“I am excited to have Micah at the helm during the development of our archery program,” said Hunter Sales, director of Intercollegiate Recreational Sports at Carson-Newman. “Archery is a rapidly growing sport in our region, and Carson-Newman is proud to offer an additional pathway for students to follow their passion in college.”
Davis previously served as archery coach for the National Archery in Schools Program or NASP archery team at Cumberland Gap High School, where he also taught biology.
He has experience in competing in the Archery Shooters Association or ASA, placing first in 2019 and third in 2020 in the ASA Pro-Am National Shoot.
He received his undergraduate degree in wildlife and fisheries management from Lincoln Memorial University. He went on to earn his master’s of education degree and educational specialist degree also from LMU.
Carson-Newman’s new archery program is slated for collegiate competition in the fall.
“The Eagle Archers will compete with USA Archery, shooting both indoor and outdoor as well as 3-D targets,” said Sales. “This program marks the first of its kind in East Tennessee, joining Bethel University, the University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson College, Union College and many others.”