Former Northeast State Community College President Bill Locke in 2002 at the then-newly constructed Basler Library on the main Northeast campus in Blountville. That was one of the construction projects done on the campus during his tenure heading the school.
BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Regents, or TBR, has named former Northeast State Community College President William W. “Bill” Locke as a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2023.
Established in 2001, the philanthropy award honors individuals, companies, and organizations who go above and beyond to donate resources, finances, and personal time to TBR colleges.
The award recently was presented by Dr. Jeff Sisk, executive director of TBR’s Center for Workforce Development, at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport.
Locke served as president of the College from 1996 to 2009.
“I am honored by this award,” Locke said. “I was fortunate to have a wonderful faculty and staff to support me and help me be a success at Northeast State. I’m really pleased with my time there.”
Locke created two endowed scholarships for Northeast State students. He established with William W. Locke Endowed Scholarship during his tenure as president and later created the Florence J. Locke Endowed Scholarship in honor of his mother.
One of his most outstanding achievements, according to a news release from Northeast, was helping the Northeast State Foundation establish 53 $10,000 endowed scholarships from 1997 to 2003. During this time, the foundation’s scholarship awards increased from $31,000 to more than $300,000, and the Foundation’s net assets grew by $2 million.
As part of that effort, Locke established the President’s Trust, recognizing distinguished individuals and businesses whose cumulative cash gifts surpass the $10,000 level. Currently, the trust has more than 175 members.
One of Locke’s dreams for Northeast State was a two-year Nursing program. He worked with the foundation to secure a $1 million gift from the Wellmont Health System to establish the Nursing program in 2007.
The gift remains the largest ever received by the college and the foundation.
In a move that predated Tennessee Promise and tuition-free attendance at state community colleges for high school students, Locke partnered with colleagues in the City of Kingsport and Sullivan County to establish the Educate and Grow scholarship in 2001.
The program provided high school seniors in those locales the opportunity to graduate from Northeast State debt-free. The program later expanded to Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Educate and Grow was the first program in the nation funded by a local governmental body to develop and maintain a qualified workforce, the news release from Northeast said.
Locke has repeatedly returned to Northeast State since his retirement in 2009, and the release said he is always enthusiastically received by employees, old and new. He played a role in Northeast State’s 50th anniversary, providing documents and hosting roundtable discussions.
Projects completed during his tenure as president include the Wayne G. Basler Library, the Ballad Health Performing Arts Center, Blazier-Wilson Hall, and the Regional Center for Health Professions. Also completed during his tenure was his namesake building, the William W. Locke Humanities Building.