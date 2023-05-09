Bill Locke at Basler Library

Former Northeast State Community College President Bill Locke in 2002 at the then-newly constructed Basler Library on the main Northeast campus in Blountville. That was one of the construction projects done on the campus during his tenure heading the school.

 Contributed

BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Regents, or TBR, has named former Northeast State Community College President William W. “Bill” Locke as a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2023.

Established in 2001, the philanthropy award honors individuals, companies, and organizations who go above and beyond to donate resources, finances, and personal time to TBR colleges.

