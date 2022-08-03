KINGSPORT — Ballad Health just added four more wheels to help provide health care throughout the region.
On Wednesday, the company unveiled its newest mobile health clinic, which will take services to those throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia without health insurance.
“When Ballad Health was created, we made a commitment to expand health care in the Appalachian Highlands, especially in our rural and remote areas,” said Paula Masters, Ballad’s vice president of health programs. “Today, we’re taking health improvement beyond the hospital and clinic walls and bringing it straight out into those communities that need it most.”
The mobile health clinic will offer general medical care and women's health services, Masters said. But it will also offer cancer screenings, health screenings, strep and flu tests, as well as referrals to dentists and OBGYN services.
“Access to health care is a big barrier for us not only in the Appalachian Highlands region, but across the country,” said Dr. Shari Rajoo, Ballad’s vice president and chief medical officer for population health service. “It’s one of the main reasons our population in this country still suffer from chronic disease.
“We will be able to break through those barriers for individuals in our region and for our friends and neighbors. This really is a milestone that transforms us from a health care system to a community health organization.”
Those services couldn’t happen, Ballad officials said, without help.
Ballad received grants for the mobile clinic from the Tennessee Department of Health, James Madison University and the East Tennessee Foundation. But its partnership with the Knoxville-based health care consulting firm PYA played the major role of making the mobile clinic a reality.
“It is a great privilege to be asked if this is something we would be interested in supporting,” said David McMillan, PYA’s chief financial officer and managing principal of consulting services. “We jumped at the opportunity because this is truly what we believe in.”
Offering medical services on the go isn’t new for Ballad, which currently offers a mobile screening unit that provides mammograms and various other tests and screenings throughout the region. However, Ballad officials see the new clinic on wheels as another tool to reach those who need services, no matter their location within the region.
“Creating a healthier region is possible,” Masters said, “and we’re excited to take another step in that direction today.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.