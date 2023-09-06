BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College and UVA Wise are joining with the Alumni Association of the former Appalachia Training School, Central High School, and James Bland Schools to establish a new endowed scholarship.
The ATCB Alumni Association Scholarship Fund will provide need-based awards to students who are worthy and deserving, with preference given to students who are descendants and/or relatives of students who attended Appalachia Training School, Central High School, the James Bland Schools, or other high schools in Southwest Virginia that have served student populations that were historically underrepresented in college admissions.
The scholarship came out of meetings with MECC and UVA Wise representatives during the ATCB Alumni Association’s biennial reunion in August.
“We thank UVA-Wise and MECC and the ATCB Legacy Committee led by the late Diane Brickey for all their hard work to help establish the scholarships,” ATCB Alumni Association President Pauline Martin Adams said Wednesday. “The ATCB Alumni Association likewise gives a huge thank you to the ATCB alums, their families, friends and supporters, whose donations and encouragement will help make the endowed scholarships a reality.”
“Once fully endowed this scholarship will assist students who might not otherwise be able to pursue a college education with priority for relatives of those who attended the ATCB schools,” said UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Advancement & Alumni Engagement Valerie Lawson.
“We are grateful to the ATCB Alumni organization for their support of MECC and to their commitment to removing financial barriers to obtaining a higher education for students in our region,” said MECC Foundation Executive Director Amy Greear.
If no student meets this criterion, the ATCB Alumni Association prefers but does not require that scholarships be awarded to students whose gender, race, ethnicity, cultural, educational, financial, and/or national background contribute to the diversity of the student body.
Scholarships are renewable.
Gifts to the ATCB Alumni Association Scholarship at UVA Wise should be directed to the UVA-Wise Foundation, ATCB Alumni Association Scholarship. Donations can be made online at giving. virginia.edu/wise, with the notation the ATCB Alumni Association in the “in honor of field.”
Donations to the ATCB Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship at MECC, can be made at the MECC Foundation webpage, www.meccfoundation.org/give. Gifts may also be mailed to MECC Foundation, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219. Note in the check memo section that the funds are for the ATCB Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.