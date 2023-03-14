The Scott County Rotary Club is accepting applications for the club’s scholarship projects.
Scholarships are offered to high school seniors who attend a Scott County school or home school and reside in Scott County.
The Scott County Rotary Club is accepting applications for the club’s scholarship projects.
Scholarships are offered to high school seniors who attend a Scott County school or home school and reside in Scott County.
Each scholarship award totals $3,000, which will go toward the first three years of education or training at any accredited institution. Winners must maintain a 2.5 or higher GPA, be a student of excellent moral character and agree to perform at least 20 hours of community service with the Rotary Club each year the funds are received.
“Each scholarship provides $3,000 for a student to attend a college of his or her choice,” said Roger Lane, Rotary Club president. “This is a great opportunity for students to earn extra funds to help with college expenses.”
Last year’s winners included Kevin Ni (Gate City), Kristin Jones (Rye Cove), Michael Sluss (Twin Springs) and Rachel Edens (New Hope Academy).
To apply, students should submit two written references, including one from a school official and one from a community leader or minister. They should also submit an academic transcript, a Federal Student Aid Form (FAFSA), Student Aid Report (SAR) and a one-page essay. The essay should cover the student’s life experiences and how they impacted their career goals and who they are today.
Applications and associated paperwork are due by April 21. They can be submitted through the student’s school counselor or mailed to the Scott County Rotary Club, P.O. Box 728, Gate City, VA 24251.
For more information, email ScottCountyRotary@gmail.com.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.