KINGSPORT — Two local employers are looking to recruit employees this week.
Ballad Health and Tri-Cities Airport Authority will host two separate employment events in Kingsport and Blountville this week.
Ballad will host a hiring event on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holston Valley Medical Center’s Heritage Room.
Key jobs being sought at the event include RNs, LPNs, CNAs; medical lab technicians and medical technologists; and several diagnostic imaging roles, including radiologic technologists, ultrasound technicians, CT technologists, MRI technologists and nuclear medicine technologists.
“Our team members are our most crucial resource, and we’re committed to growing and cultivating that resource — namely, recruiting and expanding our employee base,” said Hamlin Wilson, Ballad Health’s vice president of employee relations, in a press release. “The last two years have brought a new meaning to the work of clinical staff, and adding more compassionate health care professionals will strengthen the team, as well as the quality of health care provided in our communities.”
Interested applicants should bring their resumes and prepare for an interview on the spot, the release said. The event is focused on filling clinical positions, but applicants will be considered for all open positions. Both full- and part-time positions are available.
According to the release, flexible shifts, which include partial shifts of four, six or eight hours, are available in Ballad’s acute care facilities. Positions that are eligible for flexible schedules include all clinical roles, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants/CNAs and behavioral health technicians. The release also said the health system is also offering sign-on bonuses up to $15,000 for certain nursing and clinical positions across Ballad Health’s service area.
Information on open jobs and employment is available at www.balladhealth.org/careers.
The Tri-Cities Airport will also host a job-focused event on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.
The TCAA will host the job fair for aviation companies that are looking to hire multiple candidates for a variety of available positions in order to “keep up with increasing travel demands,” a press release from the TCAA said.
The fair, which features some of the airport’s tenants and aviation partners, will take place at the airport’s mezzanine in the main terminal. Pre-registration is not required and parking is free. The release said hiring managers recommend bringing multiple copies of your resume along with ID. For more information, call (423) 325-6030.