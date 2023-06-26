ABINGDON — Two Virginia activist groups are questioning officials’ commitment to public transparency over a proposed small nuclear reactor in Wise County and a nuclear fuel processing company in Unicoi County.
Virginia environmental group The Clinch Coalition issued a statement on Monday criticizing how a study commissioned by the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission gathered comments to assess the feasibility of seven Southwest Virginia locations for siting a reactor.
The SMR concept — announced in October as part of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 10-year plan for clean energy development — would take advantage of abandoned mine land sites. Days after the energy plan’s release, Youngkin came to Wise County to promote the concept at an invitation-only event at such a site between Wise and Norton.
“Much like earlier announcements in Southwest Virginia related to SMRs, the LENOWISCO study was conducted with minimal input from local residents and no opportunity for the general public to inform the selection of potential nuclear reactor facilities,” Clinch Coalition President Sharon Fisher said Monday.
Monday’s release included several aerial photos of the seven sites mentioned in the LENOWISCO study. Captions and overlays indicated that the sites often were approximately a half-mile or less from schools, communities, downtown Norton or Red Onion State Prison.
Fisher said the LENOWISCO study included input from only 10 people from a “select group of stakeholders. The questionnaire also lacked specific questions about possible safety issues or environmental impacts related to locating a nuclear reactor in the region, she added.
“All of the environmental groups I’ve talked with have not been contacted,” Fisher said, adding that the Coalition has begun an online “Provide Public Input on Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors in SWVA” petition linked to its Facebook page.
LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said Monday that the study was a preliminary step to further SMR site evaluation.
“Now that this has been determined, stakeholder participation will be one of the next steps,” Miller said. “There will absolutely be opportunity for public comment and participation.”
The Appalachian Peace Education Center in Abingdon held a Zoom press conference Monday featuring a study conducted by The Radiation and Public Health Project on death rates in Unicoi County — where Nuclear Fuel Services has operated since 1959 to process fuel for U.S. Navy nuclear reactors.
RPHP public health researcher Joseph Mangano told APEC members and other community activists during the conference that Unicoi County’s death rates from all causes and the premature death rate for residents from age 0 to 74 had remained comparable to national rates until the 1990s. Before then, Mangano said, the county’s cancer death rate was below the national rate.
The death rate data came from the Centers for Disease Control, Mangano said, adding that
From 1990 to 2020, the annual cancer death rate rose to almost 40% above the national rate and the rate for all deaths rose to almost 45% above the national rate, Mangano said. The death rate for Unicoi residents rose to almost 62% above the national rate for persons aged 0-74.
The data used for the study does not indicate deaths attributed more among any racial group, Mangano added. While more study needs to be done on the Unicoi situation, he pointed to the county’s death rates as similar to those in other U.S. communities near nuclear fuel processing facilities.
NFS has had several releases of radioactive chemicals and isotopes in previous decades, Mangano noted in his report. When asked if the Unicoi situation had any correlation to locating a small nuclear reactor, Mangano said it could provide some indicators.