BIG STONE GAP — Appalachian Community Action and Development Agency is observing Community Action Month by gathering information to help improve Southwest Virginia broadband access and helping babies.

ACAA will hold three public focus group meetings in May to gather information and public feedback on digital literacy and broadband access across far Southwest Virginia. The public is welcome to attend and provide their feedback on the issue.

