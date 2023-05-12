BIG STONE GAP — Appalachian Community Action and Development Agency is observing Community Action Month by gathering information to help improve Southwest Virginia broadband access and helping babies.
ACAA will hold three public focus group meetings in May to gather information and public feedback on digital literacy and broadband access across far Southwest Virginia. The public is welcome to attend and provide their feedback on the issue.
The Lee County focus group meeting will be at the Pennington Gap Public Library on Monday, May 15 at 2 p.m. Wise County and Norton residents can attend a meeting at the Slemp Public Library in Big Stone Gap Tuesday, May 16 at 2 p.m. Scott County residents can attend the meeting at the Scott County Public Library in Gate City on Monday, May 22 at 2 p.m.
Anyone involved with the broadband technology industry or digital literacy and wanting to attend, can email mgriffin@appcaa.org for more information.
ACAA has started a program that can provide participants with free diapers once a month. The diaper distribution will provide diapers, wipes and rash cream to families in need. Diapers are available in sizes 1-6 and training pants in 2T-4T.
The diaper program is free to qualifying families whose income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. The program will assist 40 low- income families from within Lee, Scott, and Wise counties and the City of Norton. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, employed, seeking employment, or continuing their education.
The Diaper Distribution Pilot program is funded through a grant to the Virginia Community Action Partnership by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Community Services, an office of the Administration for Children & Families and HHS and its partners.
For more information about the Diaper Distribution Program or any of AppCAA’s programs: