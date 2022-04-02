APPALACHIA — A two-vehicle crash that occurred between Appalachia and Big Stone Gap on Thursday left a woman dead and sent a teenager to a hospital.
Carol A. Lane, 60, Appalachia, died at Johnson City Medical Center, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch. According to Crouch, Lane was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Roaring Branch Road at 9:37 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and veered back across the centerline.
Lane’s vehicle then hit an oncoming 2016 Honda Civic driven by an unnamed 17-year-old female. Lane’s Cherokee went over the guardrail and into the Powell River.
Appalachia Assistant Fire Chief Travis Anderson said Lane had to be taken to Johnson City by ambulance because high winds kept helicopters from the scene.
The teen was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap for treatment of minor injuries.
Crouch said Lane was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Responding emergency services included Appalachia Fire and Rescue and the Big Stone Gap Fire Department.
The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.